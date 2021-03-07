Malheur County's new 4-H coordinator is a ‘lifelong learner’ who has traveled to 150 countries

ONTARIO
Marti Deyo is still moving into her new position and office at the Malheur Extension Office, but on Friday was busy preparing for a planning session with local 4-H leaders.
Deyo, 39, took over the position of 4-H program coordinator/youth development, for the Oregon State University Extension Service in Maheur County on Feb. 15. Already, she is planning an assessment with 4-H leaders, members, 4-H alumni and other members of the community to discuss needs in the program and in the community to plan the direction of the program.
Born and raised in Orofino, Idaho, Deyo said she was involved in 4-H as a club member for nine years and was involved in just about every 4-H project there was at the time, except animals. One year she had 13 projects, she said.
“My mom was a 4-H leader,” she said.
Deyo graduated from Orofino High School as valedictorian, and attended Willamette University in Salem for her undergraduate degree. She obtained her master’s degree at Boise State University and finished with her PhD from the University of Nevada, Reno, all involving Army childhood education.
It was at the latter that she got a taste of extension work.
“I worked for extension professionals at Nevada,” she said.
But her education has extended beyond the classroom. In between college, Deyo worked in Japan, including a stint as a tour manager for students studying abroad.
Deyo herself has a goal of visiting every every country in the world, and so far, has been to 150 of them.
She said she found her place to be in Extension after completing a booklet, “What Color Is My Parachute,” which helps people determine where people’s life interests lie. Deyo said that would be a good exercise for all high school students.
“I’m a lifelong learner,” she said, and is excited to find out what she can learn from her co-workers.
