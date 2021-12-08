The term coronavirus defines a “family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The novel coronavirus [most] recently discovered has been named SARS-CoV-2 and it causes COVID-19.” Coronaviruses are not the flu.
MALHEUR COUNTY — On Wednesday morning, it was reported that another Malheur County resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
The person, who was a man in his 50s, died at home. His death is said to be the 29th in a surge of COVID related deaths in the county since August, and the 93rd since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.
For the first time since reporting deaths, the health department included information from the individual’s death certificate, but stated there was no additional information to share at this time.
“His death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to his death,” reads the news release.
The newspaper is seeking clarification on why the department cited information from the person’s death certificate.
Individuals who need a COVID test are urged to utilize local providers’ clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Malheur County Health Department, at 1108 S.W. Fourth St., will extend clinic hours, and offer walk-in vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and any other vaccine someone might need, from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 29.
Additionally, a drive-through clinic is slated for Saturday at the firehouse at the Ontario Airport, 3288 S.W. Fourth Ave. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, people will be able to receive both COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters or third doses) and flu vaccines on the same day.
Vaccinated people are being incentivized to bring an unvaccinated person to the airport clinic, as both will receive a $25 gift card after the unvaccinated person receives their first dose.
