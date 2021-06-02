Malheur County stays in ‘high risk’ level; cases down, but positivity rate inching up

ONTARIO
Gov. Kate Brown, late Tuesday, announced updates to county risk levels as state health officials work to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19.
Starting Friday, and running through June 10, there will be 13 counties in the ‘high risk’ level, including Malheur County. Four will be at the moderate level and 19 will be at the lower risk level.
According to weekly monitoring reports for Malheur County, cases have been decreasing; however, case positivity rates have been slowly rising. From April 25 to May 8, there were 64 cases, with a positivity rate of 6%; from May 2-15, there were 65 cases with a 6.4% positivity rate; and from May 9-22, there were 40 cases with a 7.8% positivity rate. The Oregon Health Authority reports that from May 16-29, there were 32 cases with an 8.8% positivity rate.
A request for comment from the Malheur County Health Department regarding whether the higher positivity rate was because fewer people are getting tested for COVID was unreturned by press time.
“The science is clear: vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and they are the key to returning to normal life and lifting health and safety restrictions statewide,” said Brown in her news release.
“Thanks to all the Oregonians who have been vaccinated so far, Oregon’s case rates have continued to decline,” she said.
“But, COVID-19 remains a serious threat to unvaccinated individuals and communities with low vaccination rates,” Brown said.
As of Tuesday, 65.8% of the population eligible population has received at least one dose on any COVID-19 accord to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Data released by Oregon Health Authority shows Malheur County’s vaccination rate is second-lowest at 34.4% (Lake County at 33.66% is lowest). Malheur County’s vaccine rate is up from 32% on May 12, when the state released it’s target of 70% of Oregonians and 65% for counties being vaccinated for COVID in order to reopen the economy.
On Tuesday, Brown urged individuals who have been waiting to get vaccinated, to “go get your shot today.”
“It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
On May 21, Brown incentivized Oregonians to get vaccinated by rolling out a $1 million statewide lottery, as well as $10,000 lotteries for each county, and five $100,000 scholarships for students ages 12-17.
To be eligible for those prizes, a person has to be on the state vaccination registry list for having received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 27. Brown previously stated that as it could take three or more days for those lists to get updated, citizens should aim to get it done days before the deadline.
Drawings will take place on June 28.
There are currently no vaccine clinics scheduled for the month of June, according to the Malheur County Health Department’s calendar. However, there is information on a COVID-19 Vaccine page on malheurhealth.org, which provides a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Malheur County. Currently there are 14 health-care providers and pharmacies where people can access the vaccine.
It doesn't help businesses and the county when leaders in both denigrate mask wearing and then whine about being under the state's health thumb.
Smarten up! Wear a mask and get the vaccine! It is liberating, particularly is you believe in medicine instead of conspiracy theories.
