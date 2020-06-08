Malheur County sees first COVID-19 death

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County has now seen its first death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to an email late Saturday night from Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department.
The death came the same day as the county entered the second phase of Reopening Oregon, which was approved by Gov. Kate Brown.
The local health authority says the man was in his 70s and that the positive test for the virus was not reported until after he died.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this death,” reads an email from Poe.
Work has already begun to ensure those who may have come in contact with the man are advised.
“Contact tracers are working diligently to trace and ensure our community remains as safe as possible,” reads the email. “MCHD nurses have started the case investigation and we will release more information about the case when possible.”
The health department has a team of nine individuals working on the contact tracing efforts.
According to the health department’s frequently asked question, “MCHD case investigators are focused on containing the spread of known cases by asking those who have been at high risk of exposure to stay at home for two weeks.”
In accordance with federal guidelines regarding the pandemic, certain employers will be required to provide two weeks paid sick leave if an employee is quarantined, and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
“I appreciate the many efforts that often quietly happen, from organizations and individuals, to serve everyone who lives, works, worships, shops, and plays in Malheur County,” reads Poe’s email. “We are going to get through this more resilient and with deeper relationships. Help us keep those who are most vulnerable safe.”
As a whole, the Western Treasure Valley — which includes Malheur County, Payette County and Weiser in Washington County — has now seen three deaths from COVID-19, with the first two having been in Payette County.
