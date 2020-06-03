VALE — Malheur County has received its first financial hit as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, seeing its May lottery payment cut in half — a reduction of about $60,000.
“We already knew we were going to take a hit in lottery dollars,” Lorinda DuBois, county administrator, said.
Each month, the county receives a share of lottery funds from the state, and for May was expected to be around $120,000. However, when the May payment came in, it was 50% of the normal payment, she said adding the shortfall was taken out of cash on hand from the next economic development budget, reducing that budget in the next fiscal year.
The state was holding back funds to cover its bond payments, DuBois said.
According to the latest Legislative Revenue Forecast, the lottery resources were down $364.1 million from the March 2020 forecast to the June 2020 forecasts, released in May for the 2019-2021 biennium. Lottery resources are projected to be higher over the next biennium.
Beside economic development, lottery funds help pay for watershed improvements, parks and recreation, public schools and veteran services.
