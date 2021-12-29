Malheur County sees 6K cases of COVID-19 since onset of pandemic

MALHEUR COUNTY — As winter wears on, the nation approaches the 2-year mark of COVID-19 in the coming spring.
Since it was first identified in Malheur County in the spring of 2020, more than 6,000 residents have been diagnosed with the virus, and of those 94 died after contracting it.
This update was provided in a news release on Tuesday afternoon from the Malheur County Health Department, stating that the total case count “an unfortunate milestone.”
Breaking down the data further, the department states that 18.7% of the county’s residents have been diagnosed with the virus with a “1.6% rate of death of identified cases.”
However, Health Department Director Sarah Poe stated that the number of positive cases is “likely higher” than what is known, citing community spread and symptomatic people who don’t get tested as reasons for that.
Health officials say the new variant, Omicron is contagious and, as such, expect case counts to increase quickly. It has been identified throughout Oregon and Idaho, she said, urging people to get tested at the first sign of symptoms and to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”
Breakthrough cases
While breakthrough cases are possible for those who are vaccinated, “those cases tend to be much less severe and are less likely to be hospitalized,” reads the release.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly surveillance summary for the week of Dec. 23 about 1/3 of the state’s cases from Nov. 13 to Dec. 18 were vaccine breakthrough cases. In the most recent week, of Dec. 12-18, there were 5,388 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, with 1,582 — or 29.4% — being breakthrough cases. Malheur County contributed to 1 to 9 of those cases that week, according to data, which states the cumulative breakthrough case count for Malheur County as 333.
Anyone can transmit the virus
One study cited by a public health physician with the Oregon Health Authority states that “booster doses were 75% effective in preventing” the virus.
While vaccinations are intended to prevent severe disease, they do not stop the spread of the virus. As anybody is able to transmit the virus — regardless of whether they are vaccinated — health officials, including Poe, remind people to take precautions.
This includes the continued wearing of masks in public indoor spaces.
To date, 41.3% of Malheur County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Testing and vaccines
The health department urges people to get tested by contacting a pharmacy, primary care physician or clinic or to try to find an at-home test kit.
Information regarding sites to get tested or vaccinated is available on the health department’s website at https://malheurhealth.org, under the ‘COVID-19’ tab.
A walk-in vaccine clinic will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the health department, and during the month of January, those clinics will continue on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The health department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St.
For more information, phone (541) 889-7279.
