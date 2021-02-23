JUNTURA
Two people from the Burns area got stuck in a remote part of Malheur County on Saturday, which resulted in a lengthy search-and-rescue operation by ground in order to get them back to safety.
According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, the people were out near Swamp Creek on a two-track road about six miles north of the Harney/Malheur county line when they became stuck. They were able to climb up on a hill where they got cellphone reception and called search and rescue, the sheriff said.
It was helpful, he said that they were able to give the latitude and longitude of their location, so search and rescue members knew right where to go. The search-and-rescue team utilized side by side utility vehicles to retrieve the people, Wolfe said, adding that “everybody was good.”
As he didn’t go on the mission, Wolfe was unsure whether they were stuck in mud or snow. However, he said that it was stuck well enough that the vehicle had to remain where it was, and the people would have to go back and retrieve it.
Malheur County Search and Rescue got dispatched at about 1 p.m., and due to the remote area that had to be accessed, they got them out at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
