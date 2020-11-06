ONTARIO
The Oregon Health Authority’s Weekly Report came with some good news for Malheur County schools.
For the first time since OHA started listing school cases of COVID-19, there are no Malheur County schools on the list.
All local schools have been moved to the “recently resolved” list of schools, meaning there are no current cases of the virus to report.
As of Sunday, when the data for the weekly report is compiled, there have been four cases among staff/volunteers at Four Rivers Community School; one case among staff/volunteers at Vale Elementary School; one case among students and four cases among staff/volunteers at Nyssa High School, four cases among staff/volunteers at Nyssa Middle School, and one case among students and three cases among staff/volunteers at Nyssa Elementary School.
On Oct. 30, the Oregon Department of Education released new metrics for when schools can reopen statewide. Malheur County, a large county with a low population density, needs to have a case rate lower than 100 per 100,000 population. There must also be no community spread as determined by Malheur County Health Department.
For the two-week period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 31, Malheur County had 446.4 cases per 100,000.
