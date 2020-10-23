ONTARIO
On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report showed that Malheur County schools have not had any new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
Nyssa School District remains in the “Schools with recent COVID-19 Cases” section of the state’s update, with Nyssa High School reporting four staff/volunteer cases and one student case (with the most recent onset date of Sept. 30).
Nyssa Middle School continues to have zero cases among students and four cases among staff/volunteers listed in the OHA update, with a most recent onset date of Sept. 30. According to Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe, the number for the middle school should actually be zero among students and one among staff/volunteers, as there are staff members who were counted as both being in the high school and the middle school.
Nyssa Elementary School is reporting one case among students and three cases among staff/volunteers with the most recent onset date of Oct. 5.
In total, Nyssa School District has reported 10 total cases, which remains the highest in the state.
The state’s weekly update is published every Wednesday and includes date through the previous Sunday.
The Oct. 21 weekly report introduced a “Schools with recently resolved COVID-19 Cases” section, which included Four Rivers Community School (which had four staff/volunteer cases) and Vale Elementary School (one staff/volunteer case). Both of those school’s most recent onset case dates back to September.
Also in Malheur County, both local branches of the Oregon Child Development Center are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. The Nyssa location has reported seven cases of the virus, with the most recent onset being of Oct. 12. The Ontario location has reported five cases with the most recent onset being on Oct. 2.
The child care facilities do not differentiate between students and staff/volunteers the way the schools do.
School metricsAlso this week, OHA is reporting that Malheur County’s numbers of COVID-19 are still below where they were in September and August.
For the week of Oct. 11, OHA reported 70 cases of COVID-19 with a test positivity rate of 24.9%. This is following the week of Oct. 4 reporting 81 cases, and the week of Sept. 27 reporting 64.
While these numbers are still far away from the state guidance (Malheur County needs to have fewer than 30 cases in a three week span, and less than half of those coming in the last week of that span, with a test positivity rate of less than 5%) the numbers are the lowest that the county has posted since OHA began reporting the weekly numbers in July.
