ONTARIO — A number of Malheur County residents have signed up to participate in a study led by Oregon Health & Science University to provide state and local leaders information to help them make decisions about how to keep Oregon open and safe in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a summary of the program, more than 40 Malheur County residents will be reporting their temperatures and other COVID-19 symptoms for at least one year. More than 2,600 households in Malheur County were invited to participate in the study by mail, which included instructions on how to enroll online.
Called the “Key to Oregon” the study has been measuring COVID-19 prevalence in the state since May. To date, nearly 9,000 Oregonians have been enrolled with the goal of signing up 100,000 people to report their symptoms on a secure website. As many as 10,000 of the enrolled will be selected for asymptomatic testing for better determination of COVID-19’s spread.
Data gathered will be shared with state and local officials to use in making decisions to meet the state’s economic and social needs, such as closing or reopening businesses and/or schools, which protects health and lives.
“We are deeply grateful to those willing to volunteer their time to this important work,” said the study’s lead researcher, Jackie Shannon, Ph.D.. “Each Person who spends less than 10 minutes a day on this study will help us better understand how the virus is affecting Oregonians.”
If an invitation was lost, people should send an email to KeyStudy@ohsu.edu.
