NYSSA — Precinct strategy for eastern Oregon and Malheur County is among the items on the agenda for this month’s meeting of Malheur County Republican Central Committee.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 19 at the Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St.
A list follows of items on the agenda.
• Fair Update
• June ORP meeting update
• PCP Training (Precinct Strategy for Eastern Oregon/ Malheur County)
• Legislative Update
• Finance, Voting and Election Integrity Committees; and
• Treasurer nomination / election.
The group meets at various locations throughout the county on the third Monday of each month from January to October.
The current officers include Chairman John Gaskill, Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Cruson, Secretary Christine Hood and Treasurer Robert Simerly.
For more information, visit www.malheurrepublicans.org
