UPDATE (4:20 p.m., JULY 22):
Despite information coming out of Umatilla County this morning, no official word has been given that Malheur County will be returning to Phase I of Oregon's reopening plan.
Sarah Poe, County Health Department director, said in a follow-up phone call this afternoon that the Umatilla County Commissioner quoted in our article this morning "spoke out of turn" about Malheur County.
Conversations about the possibility have been taking place since the beginning of the week, Poe says, but there is nothing official in place at this time.
During her press conference today, Gov. Kate Brown strengthened restrictions across the state, but indicated that specific news for counties on watch lists, including Malheur County, was expected to come in the next day or two.
Poe agrees that the restrictions Brown placed today, are essentially Phase 1 restrictions, but that does not mean we are in Phase 1.
--------
(ORIGINAL ARTICLE POSTED 7/22 at 10:50 a.m.)
ONTARIO — Gov. Kate Brown will be moving Malheur County back to Phase 1 of reopening restrictions regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The governor was expected to make the announcement at a press conference at noon (Mountain Time) today.
Sarah Poe, County Health Department director, said the action was expected but had not received any official notification by this morning.
Umatilla County Board Chairman John Shafer confirmed with the Argus Observer this morning that he had received a phone call from the governor stating that Malheur, Umatilla and Morrow counties were all being moved to Phase 1 as of Friday.
Malheur County has been in Phase 2 since June 6. As of Tuesday night, Malheur County has had 520 positive cases of COVID-19, with 81 of those reported as having recovered from the virus. Malheur County has reported six deaths and three people are currently hospitalized for the virus. The current positive test rate is 16.5%.
A return to Phase 1 means that many recreational activities will be ending, as Phase 2 allowed the reopening of movie theaters, recreational sports, bowling alleys and pools. The return to Phase 1 will not require restaurants and bars to close, as those had reopened in Phase 1.
Phase 1 also means there are restrictions on indoor groupings (10 or fewer) and outdoor groupings (25 and fewer) which matches with a recent mandate from the Malheur County Court.
