Malheur County ranks last in state for per capita personal income, averaging $30,992

ONTARIO — Malheur County ranked 20th among Oregon counties in terms of population but in terms of per capita personal income it ranks 36th.
That is part of a report by Christopher Rich, economist with the Oregon Department of Employment, which included per capita personal income data from Baker and Union counties. The data comes from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
According to Rich’s report, Malheur County’s per capita personal income increased to $30,992 in 2018, up 2.7% over 2017. The county’s net earnings per capita was 35th in the state, and was unchanged from 2017.
For Baker County, the per capita personal income for 2018 was $40,699 and $40,547 in Union County. For the state it was $50,843,
Malheur County grew in population by 0.8% from 2008 to 2018 and according to Portland State University’s Population Research Center, it is estimated at just over $32,000, as of 2019, compared to $16,820 in Baker County and $26,840 in Union County.
Per capita personal income include net earnings, dividends, interest and personal current transfer receipts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.