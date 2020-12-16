Malheur County passes out COVID-19 supplies for small businesses

ONTARIO
Malheur County Emergency Management passed out personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for COVID-19 on Monday to representatives from small businesses with fewer than 100 employees throughout the county.
The giveaways are being organized by Malheur County Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Harriman, who oversees emergency management for the county. The business supplies came from Biz Oregon, and the county also received medical supplies from Oregon Office of Emergency Management to be used in health-care settings, he said.
About 20 businesses were served on Monday during the supply distribution, and another distribution date is coming but the date isn’t solidified yet. Harriman said he has a huge stockpile, and typically distributes medical supplies on Thursdays, too, but with the holidays coming next week, he is still working to determine the best day to do that, as well.
Harriman also said Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe called him on Tuesday to report another pallet had arrived with Harriman’s name on it.
“I suspect it’s more supplies,” he said, but was busy at a COVID-19 testing event at the airport, so he didn’t know for sure.
In order to reach as many small businesses as possible about Monday’s distribution, Harriman put the word out to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce via email to be passed along.
“The equipment is in in! I have PPE and cleaning supplies, etc. for small businesses IN STOCK,” reads the email.
The offer is good for any business in Malheur County with fewer than 100 employees. The goods available are infrared, touchless, thermometers, masks, gloves, automatic hand sanitizer stands (first come, first served), disinfecting wipes, pump GEL hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer refills (1 gallon), disinfecting spray cans.
Small businesses in need of assistance, can contact Harriman at (541) 473-5120 and let them know what is needed so arrangements can be made to pick up the supplies.
