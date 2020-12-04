VALE
Malheur County businesses that are impacted by COVID-19 restrictions on their operations can now seek support and relief through the county’s CARES Business Grant program.
The deadline to file is Dec. 23.
The grant application, guidelines an other applicable documents are available on the county’s web site, malheurco.org.
The state of Oregon dispersed $768,183 in federal funding to Malheur County from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to pay for the relief programs.
Priority is being given to hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze, small businesses, women, black, indigenous, people of color or tribal-owned businesses.
The funds for the program were adopted into the county’s General Fund on Wednesday through a supplemental budget resolution by the County Court.
Applications may be submitted to the court via the drop box at the south side of the Courthouse, next to C St. West; by emailing Kim.Ross@malheur.org; or by mail to Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918.
County Court Executive Assistant Kim Ross said she had received about half dozen applications to date.
Applications will be reviewed by county staff as they are received.
