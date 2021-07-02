Malheur County officials set outdoor burning ban in some areas

VALE — The Malheur County Court on Wednesday issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county not within a rural fire district which went into effect Thursday.
During the discussion, court officials said fire districts were issuing their own burn bans, and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said an outdoor burn ban for the city would also be put in place on Wednesday.
The burn ban is in place until the weather situation improves and the ban is repealed.
