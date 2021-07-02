Malheur County officials set outdoor burning ban in some areas

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton is on scene at a grass fire in August of 2017. Weather conditions have created high fuels and burn bans just went into effect in the city of Ontario as well as unincorporated areas in the county that are not within a rural fire district.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — The Malheur County Court on Wednesday issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county not within a rural fire district which went into effect Thursday.

During the discussion, court officials said fire districts were issuing their own burn bans, and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said an outdoor burn ban for the city would also be put in place on Wednesday.

The burn ban is in place until the weather situation improves and the ban is repealed.

Tags

Load comments