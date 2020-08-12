MALHEUR COUNTY
The Farm Service Agency has made changes in the emergency haying and grazing of acres enrolled in the conservation program that streamlines the authorization process to allow livestock producers to more quickly access much-needed forage.
Emergency haying and feeding on Conservation and Reserve Program acres is allowed to provide emergency relief to livestock producers during drought or other natural disasters, according to comments from FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce, in a news release.
Until now, emergency feeding requests originated at the county level through the local FSA offices followed by approval by the sate and national level approval.
The change is that approval for the relief will be based on drought severity as shown by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
To date, 500 counties across the country have become eligible for emergency hay and grazing according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The four most eastern Oregon counties, Malheur, Baker, Union and Wallowa, are among the few counties in Oregon which are not eligible at this time.
Emergency grazing will only be allowed for a maximum of 90 days and emergency haying is allowed up to 60 days.
