VALE — For fiscal year 2020-21, Malheur County ended “in the black by about $7.5 million.” This news was delivered from John Russell, of Zwygart John & Associates, to members of the Malheur County Court during their Jan. 12 meeting; Commissioner Don Hodge was not present. Russell said the county saw $34 million in revenues and only $27 million in expenses in that fiscal year.
“The audit went really good again this year,” he said.
One item Russell pointed out, which was also noted in the independent auditor’s report, was the county’s cash basis financial statements, which are “acceptable but not preferred.” However, he also noted that there was no recommendation to change that system, saying there was “reasonable assurance the accounting is correct.”
Russell noted that the county received slightly more than $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and overall it received a little more than $8.75 million in federal monies “that you were able to use to serve citizens.”
Following are highlights from pages 88-89 of the audit, which further break down the county’s federal awards from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
• $266,443 total from the U.S. Department of Agriculture;
• $3.33 million from the U.S. Department of Interior, with payments in lieu of taxes accounting for $2.94 million of that;
• $113,208 from the U.S. Department of Justice;
• $295,814 from the U.S. Department of Transportation;
• $3.41 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury, with the majority coming from various COVID-19 relief funds;
• $3,208 from the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency;
• $1,315,031 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources; and
• $51,773 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In testing compliance, Russell said his firm looked at two areas: Fish and Wildlife conservation monies and COVID monies, noting that for the latter was spent on several different programs, including relief for local businesses and testing events.
“In looking at those, we didn’t have any findings of money being used inappropriately or compliance issues,” Russell said.
Other positive highlights Russell mentioned were the balance sheet for the fair board, which shows it operating at a profit of $28,995 for the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.