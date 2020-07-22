Malheur County Health Department, Sen. Lynn Findley support wearing masks

ONTARIO — “I support the mask.”
These were the words of Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, during a phone interview following Gov. Kate Brown’s press conference this afternoon where more restrictions went in place regarding minimizing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. While she did not step Malheur County back into Oregon’s Phase 1 of its reopening plan, as some officials had anticipated, Brown did indicate that rural counties on watch lists would be getting updates on their status in the next couple of days.
Findley noted that while he was in Medford over the weekend, every store had a sign requiring a mask to be worn, and that the entire time he was there he didn’t see a single person without a mask or face covering.
“You walk around Ontario, and that’s not the case. I get they are uncomfortable. I wear them. They are uncomfortable,” Findley said. “Yea, yea, yea — so is a respirator.”
Malheur County is currently in Phase 2.
Findley said that he has not been part of any recent conversations about restrictions specifically in Malheur County, but said that the there had been talk about other states with issues and how that plays into our situation.
The Senator, who represents the 30th District, covering a wide swath of eastern Oregon, says he believes that we need to “get a better handle” on where cases are coming from.
“Because of the outbreak, I have highly encouraged the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority as late as yesterday evening to help Malheur County with testing so we can really track and figure out where issues are coming from,” he said.
Findley suggested to state officials that Oregon State University come to Malheur County to help with contact tracing, “the biggest thing overwhelming us right now.” He said that service had been offered by the school to other communities needing help.
County campaign
The Malheur County Health Department today along with Gov. Kate Brown is reiterating the importance of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. A campaign about the importance of wearing masks is being launched shortly on their website and signs were put up outside the health department today in support of the campaign.
The campaign goes hand in hand with the Malheur County Court’s recent vote to enforce tighter local restrictions, according to Eric Evans, planning director for Malheur County, who is also on the COVID-19 Task Force. The mandate is that citizens now wear a mask or face covering and limiting groups of 10 or fewer indoors and 25 or more outdoors when safe physical distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be met.
“It’s a positive campaign,” Evans said. “It’s to empower business owners — we really want them to stay open.”
‘Very interconnected’
Malheur County being positioned next door to Idaho is “out of our control,” Findley said. However, he said he did mention to the governor’s office on Wednesday that 60% of the workforce in Malheur County comes from Idaho everyday, including 70% of Snake River Correctional Institution’s employees.
“In fact, Ontario is a hub for retail commerce for that part of Idaho,” he said. “They are very interconnected.”
He mentioned other counties bordering Idaho facing the same issues as ours, such as Morrow and Umatilla County, where the majority of their work force comes from Washington.
As to whether he thought Idaho should have stricter mandates, Findley said we need to look at what our neighbors are doing. However, he also admitted that he, himself, had been so focused on what is happening in Oregon he does not track and focus on what’s going on in Idaho as it relates to COVID-19.
“One thing we do on one side of the river is hard to enforce because the other side is not doing that,” Findley said.
Brown, in her press conference today, talked about restricting travel to Oregon from states with high levels of cases; however stated that was specifically for tourism. The governor said she didn’t want to impact people commuting.
One mandate not in place in Idaho is wearing face coverings and masks, and there is growing evidence that supports their use to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wearing face coverings helps protect the people around us as well as business and commerce, Findley.
