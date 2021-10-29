ONTARIO — A total of 81 people in Malheur County have died with COVID-19 as a contributing factor, with 16 of those deaths happening since August, according to a news release from the Malheur County Health Department on Friday.
The 80th death was a woman in her 60’s and the 81st was a man in his 60s. Both died in the hospital and are said to be Oregon’s 4,330th and 4,358th deaths, respectively.
No other information was provided.
The health department is urging people who need to get a COVID test to use the drive-up testing clinics, local providers’ clinics and doctor’s offices.
Schedules of drive-up testing events are online under the Calendar tab at the health department’s website, www.malheurhealth.org.
Beginning Wednesday, the health department will extend its clinic hours, and offer walk-in vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and any other vaccine someone might need, from 1 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday in November and December, except the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The department is at 1108 SW 4th St., Ontario.
Additional drive-through clinics will take place Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 at the firehouse at the Ontario Airport, 581 S.W. 33rd St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will be able to receive both COVID-19 vaccines (including boosters or third doses) and flu vaccines on the same day.
All individuals — even those who are vaccinated — are capable of spreading the virus. As such, health experts encourage people to continue taking precautions to minimize the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask around others in public, whether indoors or outside, and maintaining 6-feet of physical distance.
COVID-19 symptoms are flu-like and typically develop within 14 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.