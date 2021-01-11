ONTARIO
The Malheur County Health Department will host two first-dose, drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 13 and 14, for people in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution sequence.
Wednesday’s Moderna vaccine clinic, located at the firehouse at the Ontario Municipal Airport, is fully booked. Roughly 100 hundred first doses will be administered.
Thursday’s Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinic will take place in the parking garage at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or as long as vaccine is available. It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. A total of 360 first doses are available. Those wishing to be vaccinated on Thursday will need to.
• Meet the qualifications of Phase 1A
• Live or work in Malheur County
• Enter the parking garage using the SW 3rd Avenue entrance
• Remain in their vehicles for the duration of the vaccine process
• Bring medical insurance information to the clinic
• Be available for the second dose 21 days later, on Feb. 4.
