Malheur County Health Department director talks in depth about counting COVID-19 case outcomes

ONTARIO — When it comes to tracking communicable diseases, there are many nuances among state, local and federal health authorities which have recently caused outcry and confusion when it comes to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. A recent local example of this was when Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe reported Saturday evening that a man in his 70’s had died “from COVID-19,” and on Wednesday clarified to the newspaper that he had died “with COVID-19.”
“It’s really tricky,” Poe said. “We’re just reporting on the outcomes. We have to report on the outcomes. Nationwide, the majority of people who have died [with COVID-19] had underlying health conditions or were elderly.”
The information the health department received from the state on Saturday, she said, was that there was a positive COVID-19 death.
“And technically, it’s not wrong. It makes it seem as if it’s the cause of death, but it may only be a contributing factor,” she said, adding that unless it was discovered the person was actually from another state. “We can’t change that,” nor can the agency remove the number as a COVID-19 death in its counting.
Poe emphasizes that the health authority’s role is in tracking communicable disease. Most noteworthy is the fact that tracking does not include the cause of death; rather, it is listed as a case outcome — even if the actual cause of death was not COVID-19.
Due to this, the death tolls reported by national, state and local health authorities is confusing and even angering some citizens, she said.
“Believe me, when we got the positive and we didn’t know [the cause], I said, ‘Please let him have died at home with underlying causes.’ And it was everything but — and that makes it so much harder to explain,” Poe said. “It would be great to be able to come out and say, ‘This is how this person died,’” she said, noting however that due to health privacy laws, that is not possible.
Poe said many people feel the pandemic has threatened their personal liberties.
“This has become so political,” she said. “We have people calling us angry that we’re doing testing. They are against all of it and think we should just let everybody get [COVID-19] and say ‘It’s not that big of a deal.’”
Some people have even accused health authorities of skewing numbers in order to get some kind of state or federal funding. When asked whether the health department was receiving any kind of federal or state funding per case, Poe said that was not happening.
“We don’t get funding per case. We have received federal funding up front and state funding that has come through to help [with tracking and tracing cases],” she said. “However, nobody has made money here. We are out tons of money.”
She emphasized that many state and local programs “are hurting” as they will be or currently are going through “huge budget cuts.”
“Nobody’s padding anything. We’re not getting any money from this,” Poe said. “We can’t take a number out of the system because we are just reporting the outcome of that [positive] test.”
She said everywhere she goes throughout the county, around Ontario, Vale and Nyssa, for example, there are things that concern her.
“I see nobody with masks,” she said, adding that this included some shops where even “employees aren’t wearing masks.”
“It’s hard, and it makes me nervous. We have so much negativity with this,” Poe said, adding that she wishes people could stay focused on the community as a whole rather than themselves.
“With COVID-19, people think it’s about their individual freedoms,” she said. “But it’s not. Almost everybody who has COVID was able to transmit about two days before they have symptoms.”
For Malheur County to move into the next phase of Reopening Oregon, tracking and tracing cases is a big deal. Poe emphasized that in order for Malheur County to stay in its reopening plan, 95% of all cases must be contract traced in 24 hours.
Poe said the team of nine people who is tasked with contact tracing is able to meet that timeline right now. However, she emphasized that if there were a local outbreak it could mean having to get help from outside the county to keep meeting the goal.
“It makes us nervous, because it takes about 20 hours per case,” she said. “But so far we’ve been fine.”
However, she said, “we are not out of the clear, here.”
In pointing out a metric on the Oregon Health Authority’s website, where testing and outcome data is listed for each county, Malheur County ranks 11 of 36 per 10,000 people.
“So we have the 11th highest case count per capita, and of those 11 counties, we are doing the least amount of testing per capita,” Poe said. “Our positive rate is higher than the state average.”
Malheur county has more cases than Harney, Grant and Baker County combined, she said, pointing out that “over half the jobs in Malheur County are filled by people who live in nearby Idaho,” where regionally between Ada, Canyon, Washington and Payette Counties COVID-19 cases are nearing 1,000.
“We just have to be careful,” Poe said, especially now that the state has said they will take a more aggressive approach with areas unable to control the spread of the virus.
“We shouldn’t have to go back to phase 1 if we stay on top of it,” she said.
