Malheur County Health Department community update

Malheur County Health Department Executive Director Sarah Poe issued an announcement detailing the events happening at the health department in an email to community partners received on Jan. 24. Following is the announcement with detailed reminders and important dates to note.
So much is happening at the Malheur County Health Department! Updates and events are listed below. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or ideas on how we can make our community healthier together. We are especially focused on outreach and engagement this year and would love to hear more from local individuals and organizations. I’ve been making more presentations lately and have such a wonderful time connecting with people. If you’d like for me to speak to your group about current public health concerns, recommendations, and services, please reach out to schedule.
Important reminders:
• Chances are you know someone who has been sick in the last month. This has been an intense season for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza. You are best protected from severe illness with vaccination. Call our office at 541-889-7279 and we are happy to look up your vaccine record in Idaho or Oregon and make recommendations.
◦ Make sure you’re up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines. A single dose of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 booster is available to everyone 6 months and older. The updated booster provides protection against Omicron subvariants. We still have $25 gift cards with every COVID-19 dose, but will run out soon.
◦ There is not a vaccine for RSV, unfortunately. Learn more about protecting young children and older adults here: http://bit.ly/3WBTjEH ◦ It’s not too late to get your flu shot! Influenza season often peaks in February and can last until May. Because we still have the flu virus circulating, it’s recommended that you get your flu shot now if you haven’t already. Looking ahead, it’s best to receive the shot for protection early in the flu season, ideally by the end of October. It’s fine to get your flu shot now and again in October of this year. Like the COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots are recommended for ages 6 months and older, and especially for pregnant or older people.
◦ Vaccines are widely available with healthcare providers, pharmacies, and at our clinic (1108 SW 4th Street, Ontario). We welcome walk-ins for vaccine every business day, although you won’t have a wait time if you call ahead to schedule an appointment. Find out how we can help you by calling 541-889-7279 and visit the OHA page on vaccine locations here: http://bit.ly/3Hy6MsZ
◦ Our Winter Donation Drive continues through the end of the month. We’ve received many donations and distributed them to Origins and other community service organizations that distribute to clients. Bring your gently used coats, clothing, pajamas, or unopened infant formula to our office during business hours. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/3XU76rh
• Help people quit smoking and vaping. We’re concerned that 20% of adults in Malheur County are cigarette smokers (2019 data) and 16.5% of high school students nationally use any tobacco product (2022 data). Smokefree Oregon has excellent resources for people who want to quit, health care and service providers, and to help youth. Learn more here: http://bit.ly/3HuQsZL. Thank you for helping us address this public health crisis.
Upcoming important dates:
• Saint Alphonsus is bringing their Mobile Mammography unit (a.k.a. Mammo Bus) to the health department this Friday, January 27th, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. You need an appointment! Call 208-367-8787 to reserve your spot. Grants and discounts available for people without insurance coverage. Remember, if you’re over 40, women should have an annual screening mammogram. Spread the word! Blog post here: http://bit.ly/3j9j4yj.
• Used Book Sale Fundraiser is Saturday, February 4th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Portia Club (225 N 9th St, Payette). All proceeds go to Four Rivers Healthy Community for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is available to all children from birth through their fifth birthday in Malheur, Payette, and Washington counties. Enrollment in Malheur County is about 36%. We want to enroll 60% of eligible children. Please support this program and event! Every child who attends will receive a free book.
• Our first Monthly Learning Lab is Wednesday, February 8th from 1-2 p.m. in the conference room at our office (1108 SW 4th Street, Ontario). We will be discussing the Vital Records program, which provides birth and death certificates to the community. We will have refreshments, time to chat and build relationships, and more information on accessing services. More information here: http://bit.ly/3kJyTMQ
• Stay up to date with our Events Calendar, including weekly PeerZone and SMART Recovery meetings. Do you know someone in recovery or struggling with substance use? Our peer recovery mentors provide compassionate, non-judgmental support in the meetings and with individual follow-up.
