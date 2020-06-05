Get tested

There is drive-up testing scheduled in Ontario for the first Wednesday of the month through August (July 1 and August 5). Those tests will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

Drive-up testing in Nyssa and Vale has also been scheduled.

The testing in Nyssa will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1309 Park Ave., Nyssa) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month through August (June 10, July 8, August 12).

The Vale testing will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (135 Yakima St. S., Vale) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month through August (June 17, July 15, August 19).