VALE — Monday, Malheur County officials sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown recently requesting that the county be moved into Phase 2 for reopening Oregon during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and on Thursday the governor sent back a letter approving the request.
The county joins 24 other counties approved for the second phase of reopening this weekend. Fourteen counties, including Grant, Lake and Union counties, open today. In our region, Malheur, Baker and Harney counties are on the list to open Saturday. Tillamook County will open Monday.
According the governor’s announcement the dates for the respective reopenings reflect the specific request in each county’s letter. Deschutes, Jefferson and Umatilla counties have applied for phase 2 openings but are up for further review, while six counties have not applied.
In the letter to the governor from county officials, among other things, it was noted that the county has plenty of contact tracers.
“There are five namely trained contact tracers in addition to the team of four already active at the Malheur County Health Department, for a total of nine, more than the previous defined need,” it states.
Also, the county has a plan in place to provide rooms for people, including those who are homeless, who cannot self-isolate after testing positive for the virus and has a strong testing regimen that is stronger than is required by the state.
The county showed it has a care capacity to accommodate a 20% increase in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as sufficient personal protection.
In her letter, Brown said the goals are to minimize hospitalizations, allow people to return to work, minimize risk to health and other frontline workers, maintain capacity in the health-care system, protect people at highest risk of infection, and support social and cultural practices.
“The Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce urges everyone who lives and works in Malheur County to show their support for reopening by wearing cloth face coverings when they leave home, staying vigilant about hand washing and disinfecting surfaces and maintaining six feet of physical distance from people outside your household,” wrote Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department, in a statement.
“By following the guidance, people help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those at highest risk of severe disease as we work collectively to build a safe and strong Malheur County,” she said.
