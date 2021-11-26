Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Nov. 23, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $172,894 rural development grant that would help low-income homeowners in Harney and Malheur counties make critical home repairs.
“This investment will help homeowners of modest means in Harney and Malheur counties make sure their homes are safe for them and their families,” Wyden said. “Helping rural Oregonians remain in their homes is essential to rural quality of life, and I’m all in to secure similar resources for Oregonians statewide.”
“Everyone — regardless of their income or rural or frontier zip code — deserves a safe, secure roof over their head,” said Merkley. “I am pleased that homeowners in Malheur and Harney counties will receive this critical funding to repair their homes. Rural and urban communities are all facing significant housing challenges, but there’s no one-size-fits all solution. I will continue to fight for funding so that Oregonians in every corner of the state have safe and secure housing.”
The USDA said the $172,894 grant would aid up to 40 low-income Harney and Malheur homeowners who otherwise lack the resources for critical home repairs that can reduce health and safety hazards.
“The USDA Rural Development Housing grant for Malheur and Harney counties will be used as leverage with other funding dollars to do rehabilitation work to owner-occupied homes here in Eastern Oregon,” said Kris Hurd, Program Coordinator for Communities in Action in Ontario. “Needed home repairs are often out of reach for low-income homeowners due to limited income. This funding can help address critical health and safety issues, giving homeowners peace of mind about not having to worry how they’ll afford to get those needed repairs done.”
