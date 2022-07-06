VALE — Malheur County got more than was budgeted for in its 2021-22 fiscal year for federal lands within its borders. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the amounts of Payments in Lieu of Taxes for 2022 near the end of June.
Known as PILT, the federal funds are allocated for counties that have federal land within their borders for which they are unable to collect property taxes.
The abundance of untaxable lands in rural communities causes thin resources. To help offset the loss, the federal government allocates Payments in Lieu of Taxes, a program that began in 1977.
The program helps local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads and search-and-rescue operations, according to the Department of the Interior. The formula used to allocate funding is based on population, revenue-sharing payments and the amount of federal land in the county.
For 2022, Malheur County will receive $3,008,128 for 4,299,188 acres of federal land, which is up from the $2,895,340 officials estimated for the 21-22 budget. Since PILT amounts are not allocated until well after Malheur County’s budget process is over, amounts budgeted are always an estimate based on historical funding.
Furthermore, in more recent years the payments have been appropriated by Congress on an annual basis, and those amounts have not been guaranteed.
“Individual payments may vary from year to year as a result of changes in acreage data, which is updated annually by the federal agency administering the land; prior year federal revenue-sharing payments reported annually by the Governor of each state; inflationary adjustments using the Consumer Price Index; and population data, which are updated using information from the U.S. Census Bureau,” according to a news release from the Department of the Interior.
County Administrator Lorinda Dubois recently explained what would happen with the additional funding.
“There is a little bit over an additional $112,000 and we’re not going to do anything with it,” she said. “We never do anything extra if we get more PILT than what was budgeted for. It will just roll over as cash on hand for the next fiscal year.”
Based on historical data, the county’s adopted budget for 2022-23 estimates its PILT at $2,940,308.
According to the Department of Interior, Oregon was allocated $25,975,874 million in PILT funds in 2022 for 31,316,547 acres of federal land. That disbursement is up from $24.48 million in 2021.
In Idaho, the total disbursement is also higher for 2022. It is $35,794,315 for 32,641,103 acres, some of which are in the Western Treasure Valley.
This includes Payette County, which received $187,331 for 64,067 acres and Washington County, which received $906,204 for 340,622 federal acres. Both counties received more funding than in 2021, when Payette County received $183,004 and Washington County received $879,535.
“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in the news release.
