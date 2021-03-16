Malheur County fair planning underway

Ian Trenkel, middle, works on his ‘cucumberasauras’ during the Veggie Critter Decorating Contest at the Malheur County Fair in August of 2019. The fair was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, but officials are planning this year's event and are positive the pandemic won't stop it.

 Larry Meyer, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO

It may seem like a long way off, but planning is well underway for the 2021 Malheur County Fair scheduled for July 27-31. Unlike 2020, officials are positive that this year’s event will not be canceled due to the pandemic.

Official fair books are being prepared by the Argus Observer.

Fair manager Lynette Christiani said the judges have been hired and four singing groups have been signed up. The annual rodeo is set for the final two days of the fair, July 30-31, with July 29 set aside for slack. Team roping will be July 28.

The fairgrounds and office are at the Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St. For more information, phone (541) 889-3431 or visit www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Tags

Load comments