Malheur County Fair manager: ‘We need to have something in our town’

For years, holiday shoppers have been able to find myriad handmade crafts to fill wish lists and gift lists alike at the annual holiday bazaar at the Malheur County fairgrounds. Despite tighter restrictions surrounding COVID-19, organizers have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the show goes on for the next two weekends — and they are keeping public safety at top of mind.
With Gov. Kate Brown’s measures related to stopping the spread of the virus throughout the year, there has been an absence of usual activities on the fairgrounds.
“We haven’t had any events whatsoever at this fairgrounds since March, and have lost almost a quarter million dollars at this point,” said Lynelle Christiani, fair manager, on Monday, who was in between talking to vendors about rules for setup. “The fair board is just beside themselves.”
And while that money didn’t come out of their pockets, it was a revenue loss, which Christiani says there are “no ideas” on how to recover at this time. The upside, she said, is that when the pandemic started forcing business closures across the county in March, “we stopped spending.”
After numerous discussions, fair board members decided the show must go on this year, if not to make up for lost revenue, to make up for lost events.
“We want to have this event for us and for the community,” Christiani said. “We need to have something in our town and we can comply with regulations. We’re going for it.”
She said public safety is a top priority, with many protocols in place.
The event will be smaller than previous years, with 40 vendors in place instead of 70, and with those vendors unable to bring another person to their booth. This is because there can be no more than 100 people in the facility at a time. And there will be fair board members counting shoppers.
There will be a physical fence set up and a one-way entry, with one-way to get through the building and one way out, as separate entrance and exits are required in order to host the event at the facility. There will also be sings posted everywhere, Christiani said, including directional signs on the floor.
Everyone — including vendors — must follow social distancing protocols, including staying 6 feet apart from others and wearing a mask at all times inside the facility.
In order to stay within the retail requirements, there will be no food prepared in the building and merchants won’t even be able to offer a free candy cane. However, OKI tacos will be vending food outside the Commercial building.
Christiani even hired someone to wipe down high-touch areas throughout the facility as well as restrooms every hour the bazaar is open. The cost was “a couple hundred dollars a day,” but necessary in order to comply, she said.
Even vendors will have to sanitize surfaces, according to Christiani.
“If they’re doing a drawing, they will have to sanitize the pen or pencil,” she said.
And, due to social distancing measures, Mr. and Mrs. Santa will not be attending this year.
“It’s going to be very different,” said Christiani. “Hopefully we can make it work.”
She said for the last few years, she has done all her Christmas shopping there, as well as found presents for birthdays. What’s more, she says, it’s a good way to “support your neighbors,” as many of the vendors are from the Western Treasure Valley and surrounding region.
Christiani says so long as they comply with regulations, she doesn’t feel the event will put the community at any greater risk than shopping at local big box retailers, such as Walmart or Home Depot.
And Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department agrees.
The risk is “not greater than any other indoor retail environment if everyone is following the guidelines,” she said. “There is not a no-risk situation, but it greatly depends on the behavior of the public.”
She said it comes down to people keeping masks on properly and not going if they are sick.
Poe credited Christiani and board members for “working really hard to do their best to stay within their guidelines.”
“Then, it’s up to the public to make sure they follow those guidelines so it’s a successful event.”
Health officials, including Craig Geddes from Malheur County Environmental Health, have been working with the team at the fairgrounds to ensure a successful event, including helping set up mapping to ensure ample spacing.
“Our intention is to be able to support these vendors,” Poe said, adding that it is essential people only use it as a retail space. “Going in, doing shopping and leaving.”
