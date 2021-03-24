ONTARIO
Malheur County Fair Manager Lynelle Christiani was the sole speaker during the public comments portion of Ontario City Council’s second meeting on Tuesday night.
She started off by saying that in February “the Fair Board submitted a proposal for a city grant” and then said they learned this last week that the grant was not approved by the budget committee.
Christiani said she wanted to provide some information to “reassess and approve this grant proposal.”
She said that “a few years ago” former city councilor Marty Justus suggested that every Malheur County city “benefits from the Malheur County Fairgrounds” and wondered why the fair board would ask for funds from Ontario and not ask other cities in the county such as Vale, Nyssa, Adrian and Jordan Valley.
“I explained that when we have an event at the fairground with 250 cowboys, they’re not going to go to dinner at Nyssa, they’re not going to go to Vale to stay in a motel, they’re not going to go to Jordan Valley or to Adrian to pick up supplies or get fuel, they’re gonna spend their money here in Ontario,” she said.
Christiani went on to say how because of those “250 cowboys” she estimates that the economic impact for Ontario businesses is around $18,000.
She then provided a point of clarification saying “most people think the Malheur County fairgrounds is funded by the county.”
“Unfortunately, this is not true,” stated Christiani, “The fairgrounds receives zero tax dollars.”
She said the fair board is expected to “generate” its revenue and that revenue comes from the county fair “and renting out our facility in our off-season.”
Christiani elaborated and said “in the big picture, we’re financially solvent” however, “fall short” when it comes to funding facility repairs and improvements.
“In the last five years, we have spent over $250,000 from grants and donations on facility improvements. Mostly aesthetic,” she explained.
Christiani said the fairgrounds had increased event bookings and had approximately 50,000 attendees at the one or more of these events in 2019.
“Those people injected money into this community,” she said.
Christiani then said for the grant proposal project in the amount of $14,014, the “majority” of funds would be to replace the wooden fence that “runs from Northwest Eighth Avenue next to Kiwanis Park.”
“The fence has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue,” she stated.
Christiani then asked the council to reconsider the budget committee’s decision to not approve this grant proposal as she said the fair board wants the fairgrounds to be an “asset” to the community.
Mayor Riley Hill thanked her for the presentation and particularly for clarifying to the council that Malheur County fairgrounds is not funded by the county.
“It was enlightening because a lot of us didn’t know that,” said Hill, who said that many members of the budget committee were under the impression that the fairgrounds received county dollars.
Council President Freddy Rodriguez asked if Christiani could share where the “funds come from” aside from what is received by the state.
She responded and said she could tell “line by line,” saying that Oregon gives every county in the state “$53,000 and change” to put on the county fair each year.
Christiani said this amount pays for “probably 80% of our county fair.” The money from the state comes from “lottery money” not tax dollars, she said.
Christiani said the rest of the money brought in is about $120,000 from events, the year 2020 notwithstanding.
Councilor Ken Hart then asked how the council would go about making this change if that is what they wanted.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown responded to Hart’s inquiry saying that the budget hearing for the city’s budget will be on April 20 and that the council can make changes during that meeting prior to adopting the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.