ONTARIO — The Malheur County Fair starts today, but ahead of time people bring in their projects, including exhibits, which was done Sunday and Monday this year. By 2 p.m. Monday, there were roughly 175 people that had taken in entries, with about 300 entries overall.

“Most people have three to five entries,” according to Megan Robbins who was in charge of counting the amount of entries made.



