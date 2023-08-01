ONTARIO — The Malheur County Fair starts today, but ahead of time people bring in their projects, including exhibits, which was done Sunday and Monday this year. By 2 p.m. Monday, there were roughly 175 people that had taken in entries, with about 300 entries overall.
“Most people have three to five entries,” according to Megan Robbins who was in charge of counting the amount of entries made.
It had been a slow morning of registration, but Chenai Barns who was in charge of the art entries, said “it usually picks up around 5 p.m. when everyone gets off work.” At 2 p.m., there were about 10 to 20 entries.
In the agricultural area, Boston and Brock Payne were entering onions. With two sets of six onions, the brothers have been participating in the competition for quite some time.
“We started when I was in fifth grade — so almost ten years now,” Brock stated when asked how long they’ve been competing, “We’ve done it all the way since we started growing onions… we didn’t start growing onions till probably seven or eight years ago.”
The brothers have been competing with other veggies they've grown, “we put beets and corn in … I’ve gotten some prizes once or twice.”
When asked how the competition works, Boston said “I know what they look for,” sharing that the judges "want them to be uniform, they want the best looking ones, they don’t want them sunburnt, [they] want to make sure the roots are nice and trimmed, and skins nicely peeled.” Boston recommends for the completion to “find the best looking ones” and to “grab 'em and make 'em look nice.”
The Malheur County Fair continues through Saturday, with Malheur County Team Roping and Wrench Monkey's performing Wednesday, and a milk chugging contest Thursday. Today through Thursday the fair will be open from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., as the ICA Rodeo is on the final two days.
Today's entry price is discounted to $3 per person for family day, which is sponsored by the Argus Observer.
There will be a Kids Safety Education area on the south lawn, which is put on by Ontario Volunteer Fire Department and community partners.
The Malheur County fairgrounds are at 795 N.W. Ninth St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.