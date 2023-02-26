Board to ask for $6.5M more

Malheur County Economic Development Corporation board members and guest are pictured during a meeting on Feb. 23.

 Screenshot

NYSSA — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation approved a resolution to seek an additional $6.5 million from the Oregon Legislature. The move comes amid a management adjustment on the construction of the Treasure Valley Reload Center.

Originally, the corporation planned to request $5 million from the Legislature and $1.5 million from the Eastern Oregon Border Board.



Tags

Load comments