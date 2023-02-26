NYSSA — At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation approved a resolution to seek an additional $6.5 million from the Oregon Legislature. The move comes amid a management adjustment on the construction of the Treasure Valley Reload Center.
Originally, the corporation planned to request $5 million from the Legislature and $1.5 million from the Eastern Oregon Border Board.
The board worked during the meeting to delegate project management duties, following an announcement on Feb. 17 by Project Manager Greg Smith that he will resign from the project effective Feb. 28. Smith’s firm, Gregory Smith & Co. previously pulled out from providing economic development services to the development corporation in July 2022, citing an “incredibly toxic” economic development situation in Malheur County.
“Our parting of ways is not in any way contentious … We’re not mad at each other or anything like that,” Board President Grant Kitamura said.
A board member expressed their gratitude to Smith for his contributions to the project. Smith did not participate in the meeting.
Following are examples of duties disbursed among board members, to serve in Smith’s place.
• Brad Baird of Anderson Perry and Lonny Hytrek, a license certified public accountant from Ontario, will share budget oversight duties. This includes oversight of a five-year monitoring permit for the project, with a cost of $32,280.
• Baird will also handle progress reporting to the Oregon Department of Transportation, with a board member noting that he has prior experience reporting to the department on other projects in Oregon.
• Kitamura and Board Member Kay Riley will continue interactions with Americold, the primary tenant to occupy the reload center’s main building upon its completion.
Kitamura said he aims to select a new officer of the board as soon as it is feasible.
When asked by the Argus what input Gov. Tina Kotek has given to the development corporation, Kitamura said that the board learned as a third-party that she is in support of the project. A comment request to Kotek’s office for comments on the project was pending as of press time.
Board member Corey Maag made the motion to ask the Malheur County Court to request $6.5 million from the Legislature, seconded by Riley. The motion carried unanimously.
A construction timetable presented during the meeting suggested construction would resume at the reload center in April, with completion scheduled for August.
The center’s opening date remains unclear as of press time.
