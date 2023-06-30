VALE — What do you do when you need to hire a new deputy district attorney and nobody’s responding to your job listing? For Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the answer to this question can only be to improve what is offered to prospects.

Goldthorpe brought a request before the Malheur County Court at its regular meeting Wednesday, to increase the starting salary for the open deputy district attorney position. He aims to increase the starting salary by approximately $10,000 from the current salary amount.



