VALE — What do you do when you need to hire a new deputy district attorney and nobody’s responding to your job listing? For Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the answer to this question can only be to improve what is offered to prospects.
Goldthorpe brought a request before the Malheur County Court at its regular meeting Wednesday, to increase the starting salary for the open deputy district attorney position. He aims to increase the starting salary by approximately $10,000 from the current salary amount.
He told the county's governing body that after three months of advertising the position, he has seen zero applicants. In addition, he asked for help supporting retention of employees in his department, as the typical length of time they stay in Malheur County is two years.
“As it is now, there is little to no room for advancement once hired as a deputy,” wrote Goldthorpe in an email to the Argus Wednesday. “In my years here there has been very regular turnover at the Deputy DA position, primarily due to compensation. The attorneys get a couple years experience and then move on/up to another firm or government agency.”
The issue at hand is the upcoming retirement of his longest-serving deputy district attorney this fall. Goldthorpe said this would leave his office short two prosecutors unless job-seekers apply for the jobs.
Compensation also presents a challenge with trying to retain employees in the Victim’s Services division, he added.
“My prior two directors both left for more lucrative positions in the private sector, and several advocates have left for more lucrative government jobs at DHS and SRCI. We still have the other reasons for turnover, such as family issues and retirements. With all of that, we are constantly hiring at the advocate position.”
His legal support staff is slightly more stable, he said. However, some of these employees are approaching retirement age or have their own reasons for showing loyalty to the county.
“I have lost three Office Managers in 6 years to more lucrative jobs, and that position is extremely difficult to hire and train for due to the responsibilities involved. The people who have performed that job for this office have been some of the hardest working people I have had the pleasure to know. I believe this office is considered an interesting and engaging place to work, where we all feel like what we do matters. I simply cannot fault people for leaving to better provide for themselves and their families.”
At the end of the day, Goldthorpe’s main goal is to ensure new hires feel that they are paid what they are worth.
“If the county wants to have qualified, dedicated staff to serve our citizens, the wages need to increase to be competitive in both attracting and retaining employees.”
As this was not listed as an action item during this meeting, no action was taken by the court at this time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.