Malheur County Courthouse
The Malheur County Court and Nyssa City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a public hearing.

The purpose of the joint public hearing is to consider amending the Nyssa Urban Growth Area and change the zoning from Nyssa N-R2/UGA to Nyssa N-C/UGA. Tax Lot 1000, Section 32, T. 19S, R. 47#, W.M.; Malheur County Ref. #9728. Planning Department File #2020-10-011. The subject property is at 803 Commercial Ave., Nyssa.

Malheur County Ordinance Number 227: An Ordinance Amending the Malheur County Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Maps by Changing the Zoning Designation of a Portion of Property Commonly Identified as Map19S4732, Tax Lot 1000 from Nyssa N-R2/UGA to Nyssa N-C/UGA; and Declaring an Emergency.

Directions to join the public hearing: login by computer/tablet/smartphone: https://www.anymeeting.com/JimMaret or by phone: (206) 331-4836 PIN: 520 6758#

