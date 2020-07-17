Malheur County Court puts restrictions on outdoor group sizes

VALE — Four days after nearly 1,000 people attended a three-day outdoor event in Nyssa, during which the gathering size was limited to 250 people, county officials decided to enact a 25-person limit on outdoor gatherings and a 10-person limit for those gatherings inside. Additionally, individuals in those gatherings will need to wear a face covering and keep the recommended 6 feet of spacing between themselves and others to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Malheur County Court enacted these public safety measures during its regular meeting on Wednesday, at the request of the Malheur County Health Department. The reason for beefing up restrictions is the rampant rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the resolution adopted by the court on Wednesday, local measures which were adopted were recommended to the county by the State of Oregon’s health officer and state epidemiologist. They add to the statewide ban on indoor social gatherings of 10 or more people and mandate for face coverings at outdoor gatherings when the recommended 6 feet of spacing cannot be maintained between individuals.
In addition to the statewide regulations, the county resolution bans groups of people larger than 25 from gathering outdoors. Additionally, groups with fewer than 25 people must wear facing coverings and maintain social spacing.
The temporary restrictions include local social gatherings, civic, cultural and private gatherings and events; however they do not apply to churches. Instead, churches will still follow Phase 2 reopening guidance.
The resolution went into effect immediately and will continue through Aug. 5, unless modified by the court or unless it is in conflict with executive orders from the governor.
The resolution notes that Phase 2 reopening has failed to stem the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Malheur County, with an upward trend in hospital admissions. Malheur County was one of several counties that has been put on a watch list by Governor Brown for the increase in the number of cases.
Joining the list on Wednesday was Baker County, put on the list by the Oregon Health Authority due to 12 new sporadic cases from June 30 to July 14. As with Malheur County, being put on the watch list wasn’t expected to change any of the county’s current restrictions. However, it prioritizes the county for state support in areas such as testing, case investigation, contact tracing and obtaining PPE.
According to the resolution, more serious and additional action by the county court, local public health officials if educational approaches to enforcement do not result in compliance.
Other counties on the watch list include Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wasco.
Presenting the resolution to the County Court on Wednesday, Sarah Poe, Health Department director, said as of that day there were 449 positive cases in the county, and 373 of those had not recovered. Additionally, she emphasized, there are a lot more cases out there, and stressed the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
“We are doing what we can to keep business and public life going,” she said. “We are responding to a public health crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.