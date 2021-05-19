Malheur County Court must talk regularly about shifting Oregon-Idaho borders

ONTARIO
The conversation about shifting the Oregon-Idaho border is not over in Malheur County, as the majority of those who cast their ballot for County Measure 23-64 were in favor of the proposal.
The measure requires that the Malheur County Court meets three times annually to discuss “promoting” the county’s interests regarding relocating the border.
And voters in Malheur County were joined by the majority of voters in four other eastern Oregon counties that had similar measures on the ballot. This includes Baker, Grant, Lake and Sherman counties, the latter of which had a ballot initiative making county commissioners “responsible” for promoting the interests of the county in relocating borders.
According to a news release from Greater Idaho, the ballot measures are part of an effort to “move the Oregon/Idaho border to extend Idaho’s jurisdiction over rural, conservative counties of eastern and southern Oregon.” Organizers say citizens will appreciate “Idaho’s overall lower taxes and American values.”
Opponents of the bill, however, have cited major losses such as income from decreased minimum wage ($12 per hour in Malheur County as of July 1 vs. $7.25 per hour in Idaho), as well as revenue from marijuana taxes and loss of jobs and businesses affiliated with it, as it remains illegal in Idaho.
“This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon. If Oregon really believes in liberal values such as self-determination, the Legislature won’t hold our counties captive against our will,” said Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho in a news release. “If we’re allowed to vote for which government officials we want, we should be allowed to vote for which government we want as well.”
According to the release, Idaho’s governor and legislative leadership support the border relocation. It states that Idaho District 9 Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, laong with Rep Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, plan to “introduce legislation toward that goal in January.”
Requests for comment from Boyle about the proposal were unreturned by press time, but included questions such as to whether it would include a plant to offset a loss of minimum wages, social services and revenues, businesses and jobs related to the recreational marijuana industry, which is legal in Malheur County. Notably, there are now nine recreational marijuana dispensaries in Ontario, which employee hundreds of people. Seven of those dispensaries sold $91.7 Million in product in 2020, thereby dumping $1,871,503 taxes into Ontario’s coffers in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Additionally, the city of Ontario has a vested interest in those tax dollars, as they have paid $24,000 a lobbyist to see two House bills through the current Oregon legislative session. The bills could potentially garner even more revenue for the city.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, previously said residents of Oregon advocating for this move “are frustrated,” and “they do not feel that the State of Oregon hears them or has their best interest at heart” on a vast majority of items, including driver licenses for undocumented residents, cap and trade policies and more.
Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce, during a phone interview this morning, said the court will be on board for the conversations, but details are yet unclear on when meetings must start or how many years they must carry on.
Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter said it sets months for the conversations to take place — January, May and September. And according to the petition, the measure becomes effective upon passage.
“So, verifying with my County Counsel and Statute, after certification and as long as no one contests the election, the County Court will be required to have a meeting in September to discuss the Greater Idaho movement,” Trotter wrote in an email this morning.
Oregon Revised Statutes to see when the measure goes into effect. Depending on the statute, it could be 30 days or even the next year.
It is noteworthy that anyone who tries to prohibit, cancel or interfere with the meetings can be fined.
“We will do what is necessary and is required of us,” Joyce said, commenting that we are in the very early stages.
While he hasn’t heard comments from citizens in Malheur County on the initiative, Joyce said that he has heard from a few friends in Idaho who “are totally against it.”
When he found out that Boyle was in support of the measure, he commented that she is a supporter of Malheur County.
“Judy is great, fun to work with, really dedicated and a very big-time supporter of us and our natural resource issues in Malheur County,” he said.
Joyce said, as with Findley, he can see people’s frustration.
“That is because we’re not being heard. Then when we are heard, our rules get changed once a week and, basically, counties no longer have the say,” he said.
Asked if he thought counties should have more options of opting out of state measures and initiative petitions, such as was the case when Oregon voters passed recreational marijuana and counties with the majority of people voting no could “opt out,” Joyce had the following to say.
“On every issue, not just one, but every issue that’s controversial, I think.”
