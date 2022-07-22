Malheur County Court denies $15K per month for Gregory Smith & Company to manage rail project

A still shot from drone footage taken by Anderson Perry in April shows earthwork underway at the future home of the Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa. That portion of the project is moving along faster than expected, according to an update from Project Manager Brad Baird to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board at its meeting on May 24.

 Screenshot

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — It’s unknown for now who the next project manager will be for the Treasure Valley Reload Center, but it’s not likely to be Gregory Smith & Company, which was the hope of officials tied to the project, including the Malheur County Development Corporation.

Smith’s company was up for contract renewal in July for both economic development and the details including project management for the reload center. However, ahead of the meeting where Malheur County Court was set to make that decision, Smith said he was no longer interested in being the county’s contractor for economic development.



Tags

Load comments