Malheur County Court denies $15K per month for Gregory Smith & Company to manage rail project

A still shot from drone footage taken by Anderson Perry in April shows earthwork underway at the future home of the Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa. That portion of the project is moving along faster than expected, according to an update from Project Manager Brad Baird to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board at its meeting on May 24.
VALE — It’s unknown for now who the next project manager will be for the Treasure Valley Reload Center, but it’s not likely to be Gregory Smith & Company, which was the hope of officials tied to the project, including the Malheur County Development Corporation.
Smith’s company was up for contract renewal in July for both economic development and the details including project management for the reload center. However, ahead of the meeting where Malheur County Court was set to make that decision, Smith said he was no longer interested in being the county’s contractor for economic development.
The group tasked with getting the multi-million rail facility built already has faced challenges with cost overruns on the project. Furthermore, they had hoped that Smith’s resignation as a county contractor wouldn’t impact the rail project. The court approved an extension of the contract for the month of July so Smith & Company could finalize details including transfer of files and website to the county.
The Malheur County Development Corporation board members had expressed a desire to the court to keep Smith on as project manager for the reload facility; however, court members balked at the price of keeping the company on at a higher cost for a lesser responsibility in their meeting on Wednesday.
“We received a letter from MCDC for $15,000 per month for a year. I don’t feel like we can do that,” said Commissioner Ron Jacobs.
Commissioner Don Hodge agreed, saying, “I think $15K is out of line.”
Jacobs further noted that he was “sure we can find somebody for substantially less than that.”
County Attorney Stephanie Williams provided the court with a draft agreement for funding that she had come up with for the court to consider. Where the county is expected to provide funding for the project manager, she noted it did not specify who the project manager had to be. Furthermore, she came up with a range of $6,000 to $9,000 per month for a one-year agreement that could be terminated by either party on July 31, 2023.
Hodge said that amount seemed appropriate to him and made a motion to approve that funding, not to exceed $9,000 per month, which was seconded by Jacobs and passed.
Following Smith’s resignation, Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors, told the newspaper the board wanted to keep Smith on for the remainder of the project. Kitamura did not return requests for comments regarding the court’s decision.
Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry & Associates and construction and engineering project manager for the reload center, had also expressed a desire to keep Smith on to continue handling that administrative details. These included everything related to discussions with Americold and Union Pacific officials and any issues outside Baird’s realm. He told the newspaper that Smith not being involved until the end “would be very challenging,” as there were many duties that Smith performed that other officials were aware of but did not have experience with, including interactions with ODOT officials for monthly reports, and payment and approval of invoices.
Cost overruns and other funding
The reload project, was awarded $26 million from the Legislature and another $3 million is being sought from the state to finish paying for the build out.
A $3 million grant was awarded to Nyssa in February of 2022 will be used to extend the city’s water line north to the industrial park came from Business Oregon. That funding is to serve the facility which will transfer freight from trucks to trains within Nyssa’s urban growth area. In order to do that without causing issues for citizens, Nyssa’s water system will also need to be expanded.
City Manager Jim Maret said it will require the installation of more than two miles of water line, as well as the replacement of two existing wells. That project is already out for bid; however, Maret noted that they are trying to get the pipeline done before the wells, to ensure there are no cost overruns on the upgrades.
However, Maret noted that according to the city engineer and public works official, Nyssa needs new wells, because it is “having trouble with one, for sure.”
The estimated budgetary costs for the $3 million includes $150,000 for engineering and final design construction; $2,350,000 for construction; $470,000 for construction contingency; $10,000 for legal fees; $5,000 for permits and fees; and $15,000 to administer the grant.
Furthermore, Maret said when the city initially begins to pipe water out there, it will be for basic facilities there, such as bathrooms.
“We can handle that,” he said.
However, Maret noted that eventual industrial park users who are looking to “use a whole bunch of water” will face user agreements with the city that keep the citizens’ best interests “at top of mind.”
