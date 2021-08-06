ONTARIO — A recent recall election for the city of Ontario cost less than half of what was initially estimated by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, who originally thought it may cost upwards of $10,000, but had no way to quantify it until after the election occurred.
In an email reply on Thursday afternoon, Trotter said the cost of the City of Ontario Recall Election was $4,117.
Ontario voters overwhelmingly elected to recall Freddy Rodriguez from the Ontario City Council. Overall, 1,789 ballots of 6,278 mailed out were received. Of those, 1,570 were in favor of recalling Rodriguez, and 216 were not. One of the ballots returned was an over vote, meaning the voter had marked both the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ boxes, according to Trotter, and two were under vote, meaning there was no mark on the ballot.
In all, 28.4% of ballots that went out were returned. Nearly 88% of those who voted were in favor of the recall. All that was needed to decide the vote was a simple majority.
In early June after signatures turned in by petitioner Cydney Cooke were verified, triggering the election. Rodriguez had a window of opportunity to step down; however, he declined to do so.
The election was certified on July 21.
Rodriguez was elected to his seat in 2018, with voters selecting him as one of three of the seven candidates, and began his term in office in 2019, which is set to expire in December of 2022. He serves as the council president, which he was nominated for by Hart, who had been elected to fill a position vacated by Dan Capron, the former council president.
The next step for the Ontario City Council will be to fill the vacant seat, and applications are currently being accepted.
