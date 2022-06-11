Malheur County Clerk releases final official election results

VALE — Final official results of the Primary Election for Malheur County were posted on Wednesday by the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. There were 166 more ballots tallied since the unofficial results were made available on May 18. Those ballots were postmarked by May 17, per Oregon’s new election law allowing ballots to be mailed out on Election Day, so long as they receive a postmark with that date on it.
None of the ballots that were mailed at the last minute changed the outcome of local Primary Election results, which saw county voters keep the same county judge but pick a new commissioner for Malheur County Court and saw Ontario voters OK changes to the city’s charter and a 1% increase to the Transient Occupancy Tax rate.
Jim Mendiola, who upset incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge will go on to the General Election ballot in November; however, incumbent County Judge Dan Joyce received more than 50% of the vote beating out Tom Vialpando. As such, Joyce will not have to go to the ballot in November, and will begin his final six-year term in January.
Also in November, voters will be deciding on candidates who won partisan Primary races, including governor, and U.S. and state lawmakers.
Final official results for Malheur County show 5,486 ballots processed. That equates to 31.4% of the 17,469 ballots mailed out. Of those, 3,523 were registered Republicans, 920 were registered Democrats and 1,043 were non-partisan voters. The latter group was not eligible to cast votes for partisan races in the Primary.
Results for the state show 37.2% turnout, with 1,097,768 ballots returned out of 2,948,373 registered voters.
In federal and state races, Malheur County Democrats picked Incumbent Ron Wyden for the U.S. Senator, Joe Yetter for Oregon’s 2nd District U.S. Representative and Tina Kotek for governor, with Tobias Read a close second. Tina Kotek also leads votes statewide.
In those same races, Malheur County Republicans favored Jo Rae Perkins as U.S. Senator, Cliff Bentz for Oregon’s 2nd District U.S. Representative; and Kerry McQuistin for governor.Of those ballots cast the GOP gubernatorial race, Christine Drazan picked up the most.
Following are Malheur County final official election results, with state races noted in parenthesis.
DEM U.S. Senator Federal
Ron Wyden, 651 (438,422)
Brent Thompson, 81 (17,123)
William E. Barlow III 131 (34,897)
Write-in 21 (3,154)
REP U.S. Senator Federal
Darin Harbick, 697 (107,350)
Sam Palmer, 715 (42,651)
Jo Rae Perkins, 831 (115,475*)
Christopher C Christensen, 201 (28,370)
Ibra A Taher, 46 (6,642)
Robert M Fleming, 80 (6,811)
Jason Beebe, 510 (39,390)
Write-in, 11 (2,933)
DEM U.S. Rep., 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Adam Prine, 258 (11,653)
Joe Yetter, 459 (27,784)
Write-in 31 (780)
REP U.S. Rep, 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Mark Cavener, 375 (14,344)
Katherine M Gallant, 127 (4,590)
Cliff S Bentz, 2,905 (66,960)
Write-in, 7 (386)
DEM Governor Statewide Partisan
Tobias Read, 273 (155,519)
John Sweeney, 27 (4,183)
Patrick E Starnes, 43 (10,479)
Dave W Stauffer, 12 (2,295)
Peter W Hall, 11 (981)
Genevieve Wilson H, 10 (1,580)
Keisha Lanell Merchant, 8 (1,747)
Michael Cross, 6 (1,335)
George L Carrillo, 73 (9,332)
Tina Kotek, 288 (274,563)
Michael Trimble, 15 (4,981)
Ifeanyichukwu C Diru, 3 (1,767)
Wilson R Bright, 8 (2,302)
Julian Bell, 25 (3,917)
David Beem, 9 (1,299)
Write-in, 40 (13,472)
REP Governor Statewide Partisan
Amber R Richardson, 28 (1,920)
Bill Sizemore, 144 (13,233)
Stefan G Strek (Stregoi), 4 (170)
Nick Hess, 47 (4,279)
John G Preso, 3 (174)
Bud Pierce, 235 (32,938)
Stan Pulliam, 250 (41,034)
Kerry McQuisten, 1,072 (28,686)
Tim McCloud, 46 (4,393)
Brandon C Merritt, 41 (3,607)
Reed Christensen, 64 (3,079)
Jessica Gomez, 65 (9,955)
Marc Thielman, 152 (29,981)
Bob Tiernan, 270 (66,008)
Christine Drazan, 784 (85,133)
Court Boice, 34 (4,038)
Bridget Barton, 77 (40,778)
Raymond Baldwin, 7 (458)
David A Burch, 9 (406)
Write-in, 38 (7,335)
DEM State Representative, 60th District House 60 (No Candidate Filed)
Write-in, 80
REP State Representative, 60th District House District 60
Mark Owens, 2,866 (9,665)
Write-in, 16 (84)
DEM County Commissioner, Position 1, Malheur (No Candidate Filed)
Write-in, 76
REP County Commissioner, Position 1 Malheur
Donald W Hodge, 837
Jim Mendiola, 2,333
Write-in, 9
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries Statewide Nonpartisan
Christina E Stephenson, 987 (420,469)
Cheri Helt, 1,150 (170,823)
Chris Henry, 162 (22,878)
Robert Neuman, 299 (32,251)
Casey M Kulla, 842 (125,774)
Brent T Barker, 740 (101,343)
Aaron R Baca, 172 (14,181)
Write-in, 21 (3,817)
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6 Statewide Nonpartisan
Roger J DeHoog, 3,556 (612,508)
Write-in, 61 (11,144)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3 Statewide Nonpartisan
Darleen Ortega, 1,974 (546,282)
Vance Day, 2,590 (329,703)
Write-in, 12 (2,409)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5 Statewide Nonpartisan
Scott A Shorr, 3,544 (609,610)
Write-in, 53 (9,825)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8 Statewide Nonpartisan
Ramón A Pagán, 3,464 (602,510)
Write-in 54 (10,339)
Judge of the Circuit Court, 9th District, Position 1 Circuit Court District 9
Erin Landis, 4,010
Write-in 43
District Attorney, Malheur County District Attorney, Malheur County
David M Goldthorpe, 3,937
Write-in, 55
County Judge, Malheur County County Judge, Malheur County
Daniel P Joyce, 2,735
Tom Vialpando, 2,352
Write-in, 14
Measure 23-65 City of Ontario Charter City of Ontario
Yes, 989
No, 707
Measure 23-66 City of Ontario Transient City of Ontario
Yes, 971
No, 767
