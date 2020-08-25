Malheur County Clerk issues voting process statement

VALE
With all the discussions swirling around “Vote-By-Mail,” Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter on Monday put out a statement explaining the voting process in Oregon.
Oct. 13 is the last day for new or returning voters to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Oregon is a Vote-By-Mail state and voters do not need to request an absentee ballot unless they will not be at their home address from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3 to get their ballot.
“Now” is the time for residents to check their voter registration, either with the County Clerk’s office or online at www.oregonvotes.gov.
Ballots cannot be forwarded and the process for address envelopes for ballots begins Sept. 21, for insertion which begins Oct. 5. Mailing starting Oct. 14. Voters should receive a ballot by Oct. 23.
Ballots should be mailed back no later than Oct. 27.
Ballots can be cast any time through one of the drop boxes (especially after Oct. 27) until 8 p.m. on election day. Any ballot received after then will be not be counted.
Official drop boxes are stationed at Ontario Community Library, 388, SW Second Ave, Ontario; the Nyssa City Library, 319 Main Street Nyssa; along Yturri Boulevard, across from the Post Office in Jordan Valley, and a drive-through in the parking lot in back of the Courthouse, at the corner of “C” Street and Bryant Street.
If people have questions or concerns they should call the clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.
“Do not believe everything you see and hear,” Trotter says.
