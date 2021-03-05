VALE
Malheur County citizens are reminded they have only two weeks to file for a director position in one of the school or special districts in which they reside, according to County Clerk Gayle Trotter.
Besides boards for Malheur County schools, there is also the college board, education service district, a number of rural fire boards, cemetery boards, rural road district, health districts, the Ontario Community Library District and the Ontario Recreation District.
Filing forms are available from the districts or from the County Clerk’s office in Vale.
Filing can be done by declaration with $10 filing fee or by nominating petition to include signatures from within the district being filed for. The clerk’s office will provide the number of signatures required.
To find out qualifications or for more information, contact the County Clerk at (541) 473-5151.
Check the website for a current list of open positions and candidates who have filed at http://bit.ly/MalCoElex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.