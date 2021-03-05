VALE

Malheur County citizens are reminded they have only two weeks to file for a director position in one of the school or special districts in which they reside, according to County Clerk Gayle Trotter.

Besides boards for Malheur County schools, there is also the college board, education service district, a number of rural fire boards, cemetery boards, rural road district, health districts, the Ontario Community Library District and the Ontario Recreation District.

Filing forms are available from the districts or from the County Clerk’s office in Vale.

Filing can be done by declaration with $10 filing fee or by nominating petition to include signatures from within the district being filed for. The clerk’s office will provide the number of signatures required.

To find out qualifications or for more information, contact the County Clerk at (541) 473-5151.

Check the website for a current list of open positions and candidates who have filed at http://bit.ly/MalCoElex.

