Malheur County Courthouse

Members of the Malheur County Court, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs, meet each Wednesday inside a room in the Malheur County Circuit Court building in Vale, pictured here.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — The Malheur County Court will not hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, due to budget meetings.

The Malheur County Budget Committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the Malheur County budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which spans from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

Meetings will be held in Room 106 at the County Courthouse in Vale. However, as space is extremely limited in that room, officials urge participants to join electronically by computer or phone.

The meetings will be Tuesday and Wednesday and will begin at 9 a.m. and run until needed each day.

Agenda items on day one begin with a budget message from Judge Dan Joyce, chairman elect for the committee. The day will wrap up following a presentation from Sheriff Brian Wolfe and his command staff at 3:30 p.m. Other presentations that day will be from IS Director Frank Goble, Trial Court Administrator Marilee Aldred, Juvenile Department Director Susan Gregory, Snake River Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Kristen Nieskens, Veterans Service Officer Connie Tanaka, District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Bret Cleaver, Extension Service, Snake River Transit/Malheur Council on Aging & Community Services, Health Department Director Sarah Poe, Environmental Health Director Craig Geddes and Assessor Dave Ingram. Also included are budget meetings for the Extension Service district and Ambulance Service District.

On the second day, the meeting will kick off with a presentation from Weed Inspector Amanda Zandar. This will be followed by presentations by Road Supervisor Dave Tiffany, Planning Department Director Eric Evans, Building Official Adele Schaffeld, Ontario Community Library Director Darlyne Johnson, Clerk Gayle Trotter, Maintenance Specialist Don Dalton, Surveyor/Engineer Tom Edwards, Treasurer/Tax Collector Jennifer Forsyth, Amanda Grosdidier – Ani-care Animal Shelter, Justice of the Peace Marjie Mahony, Poverty to Prosperity (P2P), Brogan Community Society, and County Fairgrounds Manager Dawnita Haueter. Following that will be any remaining budget items and discussion.

If needed, agenda items may be rearranged to make the best use of available time.



Tags

Load comments