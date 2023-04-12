ONTARIO — Malheur County Health Department celebrates and bring awareness to National Minority Health Month, celebrated every year in April, according to a news release received on Tuesday.
The national month attempts to build awareness about the disproportionate burden of premature death and illness in people from racial and ethnic minority groups, along with encouraging action through health education, early detection and control of disease complications.
The origin of National Minority Health Month was the 1915 establishment of National Negro Health Week by Booker T. Washington. In 2002, National Minority Health Month received support from the U.S. Congress with a concurrent resolution that “a National Minority Health and Health Disparities Month should be established to promote educational efforts on the health problems currently facing minorities and other health disparity populations.” The resolution encouraged “all health organizations and Americans to conduct appropriate programs and activities to promote healthfulness in minority and other health disparity communities.”
The theme for National Minority Health Month 2023 is Better Health Through Better Understanding.
This year’s theme focuses on improving health outcomes for racial and ethnic minority and American Indian/Alaska Native communities by providing them with culturally and linguistically competent healthcare services, information, and resources. When patients are provided with culturally and linguistically appropriate information, they are empowered to create healthier outcomes for themselves and their communities.
About 1 in 5 people in the U.S., and Malheur County, speak a language other than English at home. Nearly 3 in 5 patients aged 18 years or older from racial and ethnic minority communities believe it’s important to visit healthcare providers who share and understand their culture. Through both cultural competence and cultural humility, healthcare providers can improve communication with patients and empower them to lead healthier lives. Help promote Better Health Through Better Understanding this National Minority Health Month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.