VALE — This month’s Malheur Country Historical Society meeting will be April 14 at the Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 Longfellow St.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will cost $9 per person.

The speaker will be Steven Christy from the Brogan area speaking about the history of the railroad — not only in the United States but, specifically, in Malheur County.

Christy has a long history with railroads, including the Sumpter Valley Railroad in Baker County.

The public is urged to attend.

For more information, contact Secretary Eunice Guerrant at egguerrant@gmail.com or (541) 889-4610, Treasurer Bonnie Christensen at bvanatta@fmtc.com or (541) 881-7750) or President Bob Butler at bob@butlerlooney.com.



