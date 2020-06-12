Making a splash: Vale will offer free swimming for opening day on Wednesday

Vale’s municipal pool will be open to the public starting on Wednesday, and admission will be free on the opening day.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

VALE — Summer will happen in Vale. With Malheur County having entered phase 2 of Reopening Oregon after the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, more facilities are opening to public. This includes the Vale swimming pool — the only public pool in the county.

The pool will open Wednesday, June 17, and as a gift to the city, admission will be free that first day, City Manager Russell Kirkpatrick said.

However, like everything else, going to the pool will not be the same as in the past.

Kirkpatrick said the city has hired a manager and two assistant managers for the season, along with 13 lifeguards. Staff will be following state guidelines for keeping people safe, he said.

Swimmers will need to register their names and time in and out of the pool.

Kirkpatrick said this will provide officials the ability to trace the infection, if a swimmer does test positive for the virus. He put the rule in place, he said, to meet the state requirement for contact tracing.

Tags

Load comments