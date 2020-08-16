ONTARIO — Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero gave an update to the Ontario City Council at their most recent work session on August 6 regarding all of the work being done by the city’s ordinance officers.
Romero outlined the work that has been done by ordinance officers Rick Reyna and Dallas Brockett, saying that they have started experimenting with different techniques in order to foster long-term compliance from city residents. He also said that there are approximately more than 250 open cases per month or greater.
“It’s a work in progress,” stated Romero.
Councilor Dan Capron commented on how he noticed positive change in his own neighborhood, telling Romero that the experiment the ordinance officers were doing was making a difference.
“I give it an A+,” said Capron.
Romero invited the Argus to join Officer Rick Reyna as he responded to ordinance violations in the city on Thursday afternoon.
“We want to make Ontario shine,” said Reyna.
He said that when a property violation is noticed, for example: excessive weeds, fire hazards, dilapidated motor vehicles, unsafe structures, a letter is first sent out to resident and an in-person meeting is conducted with one of the officers allowing them to explain the violation.
Reyna said that meeting with the resident, taking the time to talk to them and hear their situation produces much better results than simply handing out a fine.
“We will work with them,” said Reyna, “Building that relationship with citizens is important.”
Reyna said that maintaining overgrowth and weeds is important and explained that by demonstrating pulling to a two-way stop intersection in one of Ontario’s neighborhoods. He pointed to his left and asked what could be seen in that direction. The answer? A cluster of weeds tall enough to create a dangerous blindspot. Reyna then said that if a driver pulls out farther to see around the weeds, they could become a traffic hazard themselves.
“They can’t see on-coming traffic,” said Reyna.
Reyna said that cars parked on the side of the street, especially if the car is parked on the wrong side of the street, is an ongoing problem in the city. He said that if a car is ticketed, the owner has 72 hours to move the vehicle before further action is taken.
“If they communicate with the officers, we can help them out,” said Reyna.
He went on to explain that in the past, ordinance officers have responded to many 626 violations, which is “dog at large.”
Reyna said they no longer respond to dog at large calls unless the dog in question presents a danger to the public. Reyna did say that officers will respond to reports of animal neglect and said that if an animal reported as neglected dies as a result of the abuse, the owner will be charged with a felony per Oregon law.
“We’ve worked with people to come together. Community is important to humans,” Reyna said.
