Thousands of people pour into a field near Hotbox Farms in October of 2019 to attend a free Snoop Dogg concert thrown for the community to celebrate its opening. Crowds the same size are expected for another free concert on Oct. 15, this time featuring major Hip Hop artist Wiz Khalifa.
Renowned Hip Hop Artist Wiz Khalifa will be on stage in Ontario on Oct. 15 for a free community concert thrown by Hotbox Farms, to mark the recreational marijuana's third anniversary in Ontario.
Photo: Tore Sætre / Wikimedia
ONTARIO — Two years after the community was inundated with thousands attending a concert by legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, the dispensary that threw that party is bringing in another well-known Hip Hop artist who is intrinsically linked to the aforementioned icon: Wiz Khalifa. And once again, the party will be free for the community.
“The rumor is true,” said Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms.
The recreational marijuana dispensary will celebrate its third year in Ontario on Oct. 15. However, unlike in 2019 for the Snoop Dogg party, the dispensary has been working with city officials ahead of time. Part of the planning includes off-site parking and bus shuttling to help ease the traffic congestion that happened three years ago.
“We’re doing another big party like when we brought Snoop Dogg out, but we’ve been working with the city to make sure we have all our ducks in a row this time when having Wiz here,” Meland said.
In addressing concerns with city officials, how to handle a huge influx of people has been at the top of mind.
“Luckily, we have the experience of last time,” he said.
He noted that while they didn’t get all the needed city permits for the concert in 2019, they learned a lot from that experience.
“One big thing we learned last time was we need more of a controlled parking situation,” Meland said.
He noted the city wants them to stress the importance of legal parking and “things of that nature.”
In addressing parking concerns, Hotbox owners are working with local businesses to have designated parking for concert attendees. He said by Saturday, an event map should be available that will show those off-site locations where people can walk from or take a bus. In addition, they are going to make Tapadera Lane a one-way during the event.
“Hopefully it will get cars moving in and out of the area easier that day,” he said.
As the concert is expected to draw crowds as big as those for Snoop Dogg, Meland said Ontario Police Chief Steven Iwai has expressed concerns over that. However, with the event being on private property owned by Hotbox, “he has essentially blessed the party at this point, and said we can go ahead and have it.”
This time, fencing will be set up around the perimeter and attendees will go through a security checkpoint, offering more of a controlled atmosphere as far as getting in and out of the area, Meland said.
The concert will be open to members of the public, with Meland stressing that the use of any marijuana products is for those age 21 and older.
It was through the dispensary life that Meland got hooked up with Snoop Dogg all those years ago and a similar story plays out with Wiz Khalifa. Meland said in their goal to get outside brands into the dispensary that were good throughout the nation but not necessarily in Oregon, they identified Khalifa’s trademark product. In conversations about getting that product line here, “this event was birthed,” Meland said, hinting about a special announcement being made by the Hip Hop artist that day about a new product that Hotbox will carry.
