ONTARIO — A project that has been underway for a local veteran for more than a year was wrapped up and presented just in time for Christmas.
Betty McMahan and her husband, Bob, of Vale, met up with a small group of volunteers in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon. The purpose: to deliver a handmade, king-size red-white-and-blue Quilt of Valor to Ron Verini, president and chairman of the board for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, a nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans.
In addition to his service to his community, the quilt represents Verini’s service in the U.S. Air Force from about 1926-68. He was deployed to Vietnam, where he worked on maintenance for aircraft and in communications.
“When Charlene [Pelland] called me and said I was getting a quilt, I was so overwhelmed,” Verini told McMahan during a small group gathering before the presentation. “My service is not only the military, but to the community. It is done because it is my second life — not because I need to, because I love to.”
After getting out of the military, Verini was in San Francisco where there was anti-veteran sentiment at the time. He saw members of the military getting mistreated on their homecoming. This mistreatment was toward those who volunteered to go, such as himself, and those who were drafted.
From this, the concept of a place for veterans to hang out where they would be accepted was born and when he arrived in Ontario with his brother, Doug Dean, and Pelland, work began on with Phil Jacques to host people — in garages at first — for a cup of coffee and a chat.
Overtime, it developed into Veteran Advocates which officially became a nonprofit in 2008 and has moved three times since due to needing more space, and now includes a memorial museum and library.
In addition to organizing volunteers to send care packages to troops, Verini also keeps volunteers focused on the mission of serving veterans in a variety of ways, including providing food boxes for those in need.
Verini said recognition such as this was overwhelming to him and other veterans, brining to the minds of them and their families the love that is felt in the community for them.
McMahan said that Pelland and other volunteers at Veteran Advocates are next on her list for a quilt.
“They keep this place running,” she said.
To this, Verini added, “And they have kept our country free.”
As he did when he received his Citizen of the Year award in January, Verini insisted his group of volunteers gather up with him for a photo.
After the group got the quilt out and carefully helped hold it up for a photo, McMahan leaned into Verini.
“Ron, this was made with love,” she said.
McMahan’s history with Quilts of Valor
McMahan has been making Quilts of Valor for veterans around the Western Treasure Valley for many years, estimating that she has made about 100.
She has made several quilts that she has been able to give to people in person, including veteran members of the Stephen family. This included the mother, Axella, who received a quilt for her service in the Navy from 1943-1945, during World War II; and her son, Jeff, who received a quilt for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps in the late 1960s.
McMahan also sends out a lot of quilts to veterans through donations to organizations that serve them, such as Veteran Advocates, which in turn gets them into the hands of veterans. She also helped on a project in which several community members volunteered to make 300 quilts to give to members of the local National Guard before they were deployed to Iraq in 2009.
“Betty has done so many quilts,” said Pelland, who added that she keeps pushing to do more despite personal health issues.
“Quilting has saved me, I don’t know how many times,” McMahan told the group at Veteran Advocates ahead of the presentation. “I don’t get depressed — I don’t have time.”
Even at times when she felt like quitting, a voice inside her urges her to “get busy.”
Verini said McMahan was also instrumental in organizing BINGO nights at the American Legion Hall in Vale.
In fact, McMahan says somehow she has always been involved in service for veterans, stating that she, herself, didn’t serve because she had children.
Her husband served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 68.
“He was one of those cute sailors with bell bottoms and a little white hat,” she said, while smiling at him.
The two will celebrate 53 years of marriage on New Year’s Eve.
