NYSSA
The Joint Board of the Owyhee Project tentatively set the water allotment for this year’s irrigation season at less-than-full allocation, due to the low water storage in Owyhee Reservoir. However, the board will revisit the issue at a future meeting.
After some deliberation, the board voted to tentatively set the allotment at 3 feet per acre, a full foot below the normal allotment of 4 feet per acre. There was concern among board members that useable storage in the reservoir Tuesday was at 53%, with more than 500 acre feet needed to guarantee a full irrigation season with full allotment, according to the board.
There is 715,000 acre feet of useable water storage when the reservoir is full. The reservoir stores and supplies water for crops in the Annex area, at the north end of the project and to Homedale and Marsing areas to the far southeast end of the project.
Weather conditions remain poor for a good runoff, which requires good water flow from the upper watershed. That begins in Nevada and goes through southwest Idaho and continues into Malheur County.
While precipitation for February was put at 164% of normal for the Owyhee Basin, precipitation for the water-year-to-date, Oct, 1, 2020 to March 1, was 79% of average, according to the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Idaho. The snowpack as of March 1 was put at 79% of median.
In addition to the low precipitation, weather and stream conditions are not favorable for a good runoff.
There is no water coming out of the watershed, Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Jay Chamberlin said.
“It’s cold. The creeks are iced up,” he said.
In addition, the soil is dry, Chamberlain said, which causes it to soak in some of the snow melt.
The turn-on date for the irrigation season was tentatively set for April 8, with the the board trying to strike a balance between April 1, the earliest date the water can be turned on into the canals and April 15. Growers are split on the dates, with some wanting the early date and some preferring later.
The board will meet again March 30 to review the conditions, looking for any improvements precipitation, runoff and reservoir storage to decide whether any changes can be made in allotment or start date.
