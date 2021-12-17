Low bid for rail work comes in about $750K higher than estimated

ONTARIO — The lowest of two bids to do the rail and ballast work at Treasure Valley Reload Center — a rail shipping facility to haul local agricultural commodities to distant markets being built north of Nyssa — was altogether about $858,000 higher than engineers had estimated for that contract.
Each bid included two parts, a base bid and an Alternative A, the latter of which will add a third track to the project in the future.
The highest of the base bids was from Portland-based firm Stacy & Witbeck, which bid $6,054,261. The lower bid was for $5,038,144 from RailWorks Track Systems, Inc., a firm out of Airway Heights, Washington.
Stacy & Witbeck bid the Alternative A work at $1,154,680, with RailWorks coming in lower again at $1,011,800.
According to Anderson Perry & Associates, engineering estimates were $4,286,550 for the base bid and $905,260 for the Alternative A work.
Both bids must be checked over by project engineers, who will ensure paperwork is in order. After that, the low bid will be presented to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board for consideration. This was the update from Andy Lindsey, Anderson Perry project manager, who unsealed the bids at 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the conference room at Malheur County Veterans Services in Ontario. Bids were due at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Malheur County Economic Development Office.
Ryan Bailey, with economic development, said it was likely that the Malheur County Development Corporation Board, which has oversight of the project, would hold a public meeting early next week to determine the outcome of the bids.
Once the board agrees to award the contract to a bidder, a seven-day protest period will begin.
The bid for rail and ballast work will give officials a good measuring stick for the remainder of the budget on the project, with Anderson Perry estimating it would put them well past the halfway mark on the budget.
The first contract awarded for the facility in August was for earthwork.
It went to low bidder Steve Lindley Contracting of Union at just over $5.19 million. Lindley also had the low bid for the Alternative A work, at $3.3 million.
Lindsey confirmed that the next contracts that will be awarded are for construction of the reload center itself, followed by roads and utilities.
The main funding of the project is the $26 million appropriated by the Oregon Legislature as a ConnectOregon Project and with oversight from Oregon Department of Transportation.
The city of Nyssa also provided $3 million in federal funds it received for water or wastewater infrastructure in order to to extend a city water line to the site of the planned reload center north of the city.
Officials anticipate construction will be complete by summer of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.