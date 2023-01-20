Love INC. restarts outreach ministry operation

ONTARIO — Love INC (Love in the name of Christ) Ore/Ida is restarting operations in Malheur County under the guidance of Ed Wheeler, a retired worship pastor who stepped up to helm the organization as its executive director.
The organization started operation in 2004, but dissolved in 2018 following the departure of its executive director and other circumstances outlined by the former board of directors.
Love INC is an organization that seeks to connect people in need with churches in the area that can provide specific assistance to meet those requests. The network of local churches participating with Love INC stretches beyond Ontario to include the communities of Payette, Fruitland, Vale and others.
“We help churches help people,” said Wheeler.
He said that the idea to restart Love INC came from a group of pastors who “get together and pray once a week.” That group of pastors had expressed that there are still needs within the local community which can be addressed by the efforts of this organization.
He admitted that when he offered to serve in this capacity he did so “not having any experience in this area.”
“We started from scratch,” Wheeler said.
He said the organization is “just me” along with the support of the local churches, volunteer staff and board of directors. There are ten people who make up the volunteer staff and ten other people who make up the board of directors.
The organization plans to open on Jan. 23, but Love INC is “not a walk-in organization right now” and will primarily be receiving phone calls, however he feels that will change.
Wheeler said that the primary focus of the organization is “networking with churches” and to “take requests” from people. He also described how this is a ministry where they “get to know people” and “clarify the needs they are requesting.” In doing so, Wheeler said that Love INC is then able to coordinate with local churches to “get those needs met.”
He said that several area churches “get requests daily” and that the organization is aiming to “be able to help people in a way so they know resources are being spent wisely.”
Wheeler also said that it is the hope of organizers that they are able to help local churches to develop resources and equip them within their local congregations to meet the needs of members in need.
“It’s a highly relational ministry,” he said.
Additionally, Wheeler noted that one of the primary goals of Love INC is to help people “come out of a lifestyle of need” and to “discover within themselves resources to become more sufficient.”
“We want to make sure we help people find a way out of need,” he said.
Following up, Wheeler reiterated the mission statement of the organization, reciting it: “To mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ.”
