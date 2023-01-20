Love INC. restarts outreach ministry operation

Ed Wheeler, the new executive director of Love INC Ore/Ida, in his office on Jan. 18, shares why the organization is needed and how it can impact and transform lives.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer Photo

ONTARIO — Love INC (Love in the name of Christ) Ore/Ida is restarting operations in Malheur County under the guidance of Ed Wheeler, a retired worship pastor who stepped up to helm the organization as its executive director.

The organization started operation in 2004, but dissolved in 2018 following the departure of its executive director and other circumstances outlined by the former board of directors.



Tags

Load comments